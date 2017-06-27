St. Jude named best pediatric hospital in U.S.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was named the best pediatric cancer hospital.

The ranking comes from U.S. News & World Report. Their study compares 5,000 medical centers nationwide with 25 specialties, procedures, and conditions to determine the best hospital systems.

President and chief executive officer James R. Downing will talk about the ranking today. WMC Action News 5 will be in attendance. Tune in at 5 p.m. to hear from him.

