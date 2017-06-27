Orion to donate eclipse glasses to Mid-South students - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Orion to donate eclipse glasses to Mid-South students

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Orion Federal Credit Union) (Source: Orion Federal Credit Union)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Orion Federal Credit Union is helping kids watch the upcoming solar eclipse in Memphis.

The Memphis-based credit union will donate 10,000 glasses to 13 schools in the Mid-South.

The glasses are made by American Paper Optics in Bartlett, designed for the upcoming eclipse on August 21.

“I remember experiencing the last solar eclipse 26 years ago. I kept my viewing glasses for years,” said Jason Lee, CFO, Orion Federal Credit Union. “Orion believes providing these glasses for students will allow them an educational experience of a lifetime.”

The eclipse is expected to cover 94 percent of the sun over Memphis.

The schools that will receive glasses are:

  • Delano Elementary School
  • Downtown Elementary
  • Idlewild Elementary
  • Kate Bond Elementary
  • American Way Middle, Cordova Middle
  • Germantown Middle
  • Havenview Middle
  • White Station Middle
  • Collierville Elementary
  • Cromwell Elementary
  • Grizzlies Prep
  • Soulsville Charter

