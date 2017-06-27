Man says dog was poisoned, killed

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man said his dog was poisoned.

Monday afternoon, Larry Glover told police that he saw his dog with some sort of brown oil or grease on its back days earlier. At the time, he thought his dog was fine and that it may have been mud.

By Monday, Glover said he noticed that his dog was not eating or coming out of his dog house.

Glover called the animal shelter to get help, but found his dog dead in the dog house before help arrived.

“I came out the door and found him dead,” Glover said.

Glover believes his dog was poisoned despite never seeing anyone doing anything to his dog. He did, however, say he saw young men in the neighborhood cut through his backyard.

The incident with Glover’s dog comes after weeks of social media posts alleging dogs being poisoned in Midtown and surrounding areas.

Last month, Harold Sester’s dog Ice was killed after Sester said someone fed him a chlorine-laced hamburger.

WMC Action News 5 investigators reached out to more than 40 veterinarians in the Mid-South; two said they have seen possible cases of poisoning.

