Camp helps Memphis students discover new passion for art

A camp at University of Memphis is teaching Memphis students a love of art.



It is said that art is a window into the soul, but for 4th and 5th graders involved in an art camp at the University of Memphis it may be the beginning of a passion they never knew they had.



"[It's] a fun time, because we're doing a lot of things I've never done before," 4th grader Kenya Lewis said.



For Lewis that means making a sculpture out of newspaper. She and about 50 other elementary and middle schoolers are part of the free art camp. It's a collaboration between University of Memphis and Dixon Gallery and Gardens.



"It's really a way to express your feelings and stuff," Lewis said. "If you're feeling stressed or anything you can do art, and it's a way of relaxing."



One of the teachers in the class is Karen Strachan. All the students she instructs come from area schools who were picked randomly to participate.

Strachan said the program is teaching her as much as it is teaching the students.



"That thirst for learning and exploration and creativity and just throwing it on the wall and seeing what happens," Strachan said.

