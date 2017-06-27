Suspects use forklift to lift pallets of Nike shoes

Memphis Police Department is looking for the people responsible for stealing pallets of Nike clothes and shoes from a warehouse.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for the people responsible for stealing pallets of Nike clothes and shoes from a warehouse.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man said his dog was poisoned.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man said his dog was poisoned.More >>
Orion Federal Credit Union is helping kids watch the upcoming solar eclipse in Memphis.More >>
Orion Federal Credit Union is helping kids watch the upcoming solar eclipse in Memphis.More >>
A security guard found himself in handcuffs after a theft at Kroger.More >>
A security guard found himself in handcuffs after a theft at Kroger.More >>
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was named the best pediatric cancer hospital.More >>
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was named the best pediatric cancer hospital.More >>
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.More >>
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees.More >>
Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
The son of a former Atlanta Braves infielder and current Chicago Cubs scout has hit a "massive ball of complications" before a scheduled Tuesday morning surgery.More >>
The son of a former Atlanta Braves infielder and current Chicago Cubs scout has hit a "massive ball of complications" before a scheduled Tuesday morning surgery.More >>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.More >>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.More >>
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.More >>
Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree robbery.More >>
Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree robbery.More >>