Suspects use forklift to lift pallets of Nike shoes

Memphis Police Department is looking for the people responsible for stealing pallets of Nike clothes and shoes from a warehouse.

Police said four suspects came into the store through a door that was intentionally left unsecured at Accelerated warehouse on Meltech Boulevard.

Surveillance video captured the suspects driving a forklift to pickup pallets of Nike products, bringing them to more suspects who were waiting outside and loaded the boxes into vehicles.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you know where these people may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.