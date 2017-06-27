Electric repair company helps family hit by Memorial Day storms

The Mid-South could get the worst of the severe weather Friday morning, and all day, City of Memphis crews have been cleaning out drains and bracing for potential flooding.

The Mid-South could get the worst of the severe weather Friday morning, and all day, City of Memphis crews have been cleaning out drains and bracing for potential flooding.

Family still without power braces for next round of storms

A Frayser family is getting their power restored after the Memorial Day storms - thanks to an act of kindness on Tuesday.

James Edwards lives in Frayser and has been without power since the Memorial Day storms, because he didn't have the money to repair the damages. Edwards said the weather head on his house was broken and he would need to have it repaired before MLGW could restore the power to his home.

"Trees were down, wires were down, and the weather head was tore off our house," Edwards said.

Repairing the weather head is the homeowner's responsibility, according to MLGW. But, Edwards didn't have the money to have it repaired. He said he tried finding help through multiple agencies.

"I wasn't getting any help then somebody said call Channel 5 news," Edwards said.

In May, the WMC Action News 5 team spoke to Edwards as he was surveying the damage to his home.

An electrical repair company came to Edwards' home Tuesday free of charge, assessed the damage, and now a relieved Edwards said they expect to have power back on Wednesday.

"It's hard because we had to stay from place to place, live in hotels, then money ran out," Edwards said.

Representatives with the company said they found out about Edwards' situation from the WMC Action News 5's story that aired in May. The company didn't want their name to be revealed; the company said it just wanted to help someone who needed it.

"They called me and told me who they were. [They] said when they coming out and when would I be here. I said I'm here," Edwards said.

Edwards said he is thankful to those who humbly stepped in to help him. He encourages people watching to share similar acts of kindness with each other. You never know how much that help could be appreciated.

"That's what we need in this world," Edwards said. "Somebody who cares will help."

