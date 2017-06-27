Speeding driver jumps curb, destroys mailbox

A speeding car jumped a curb and crashed through a mailbox near Cordova High School.

Investigators said the crash happened around 4 a.m. Monday on Raspberry Lane.

Neighbors said drivers speeding through the area is an ongoing problem, and the 15 mile per hour speed limit sign recently put up is not doing any good.

"It is terrifying, and the situation is getting worse," neighbor Yolanda Davis said.

Security video from the Berry Hill Farms subdivision shows the people inside the speeding car get out to check on any damage caused by hitting the mailbox. Then they hopped back in their car and drove off.

"People come through here--and this has not always been--but they come through here much, much too fast," Davis said.

Davis said Monday's incident isn't even the first time a car has taken out a mailbox in the community.

Davis said she'd like Shelby County Sheriff's Office to increase patrols in the area.

"I would like to see stakeouts here...perhaps if we had the sheriffs department to just hang out here," Davis said.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said deputies do patrol the area on a regular basis, but the agency was not able to comment on if it planned to increase patrols.

SCSO also said deputies had reviewed the video, but they were unable to get a tag number from the vehicle. So at this time, the occupants of the car have not been punished for the crash. If you know who the occupants of the car are, you're asked to call SCSO.

