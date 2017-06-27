Daycare makes transportation changes after child's death

A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Advocates and lawmakers fired back with an official letter aimed at disputing Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell's request to end DOJ's monitoring of Juvenile Court.More >>
Advocates and lawmakers fired back with an official letter aimed at disputing Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell's request to end DOJ's monitoring of Juvenile Court.More >>
Changes are coming to Ascent Children's Health Services in West Memphis after 5-year-old Christopher Gardner, Jr died earlier this month on a van while in the facility's care.More >>
Changes are coming to Ascent Children's Health Services in West Memphis after 5-year-old Christopher Gardner, Jr died earlier this month on a van while in the facility's care.More >>
Memphis pet owners are on guard because of online rumors suggesting dogs are being poisoned at an alarmingly high rate.More >>
Memphis pet owners are on guard because of online rumors suggesting dogs are being poisoned at an alarmingly high rate.More >>
A speeding car jumped a curb and crashed through a mailbox near Cordova High School.More >>
A speeding car jumped a curb and crashed through a mailbox near Cordova High School.More >>
A pair of thieves didn't need to bring their own tools when they knocked off a north Mississippi Walmart.More >>
A pair of thieves didn't need to bring their own tools when they knocked off a north Mississippi Walmart.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
The repair of an overpass damaged Tuesday morning in a crash will likely take several months as engineers spent Tuesday looking over the damages, Arkansas highway department spokesman Danny Straessle said.More >>
The repair of an overpass damaged Tuesday morning in a crash will likely take several months as engineers spent Tuesday looking over the damages, Arkansas highway department spokesman Danny Straessle said.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
Neighbors and family members were shaken up after a deadly house explosion in Evansville. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1717 Hercules Avenue. Neighbors told us they heard the explosion and then saw flames and smoke.More >>
Neighbors and family members were shaken up after a deadly house explosion in Evansville. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1717 Hercules Avenue. Neighbors told us they heard the explosion and then saw flames and smoke.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
He suffered only minor injuries despite the terrifying impact.More >>
He suffered only minor injuries despite the terrifying impact.More >>
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.More >>
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>