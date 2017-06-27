4 women identify man who robbed them

Memphis Police Department is working to find a man who robbed four women in May.

All four women identified Brandon Smith as the man who robbed them near Mulberry and Vance streets on May 27.

They said Smith pulled a gun on them and robbed them of cash and their cellphones.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Smith is asked to call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677(COPS).

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.