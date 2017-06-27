Pastors meet to encourage 2-year-old's killers to turn themselves in

Mid-South pastors are calling for the community to come together after a 2-year-old was shot in the head.

Memphis Police Department has no leads in the death of Laylah Washington.

Washington was killed while riding in the backseat of her mother's car two weeks ago.

A community meeting is being held at Bloomfield Baptist Church on Tuesday night. The meeting is a chance for the community, clergy, and activists to gather together and spread the message that those responsible for Washington's death need to be behind bars.

"We are appealing to those young men to turn themselves in," Rev. Ralph White, Bloomfied Baptist Church, said.

Washington was shot in the head after her mother's car was riddled with bullets following a road rage incident.

Now, White is helping lead the charge to put those responsible behind bars after police have followed many leads but have made no arrests.

White held a press conference telling those responsible that pastors would help the perpetrators turn themselves into police.

It's something White has done before.

In 2015, White helped Tremaine Wilborn, the man accused of killing MPD officer Sean Bolton, surrender to authorities.

"How do you get that angry and how do you get that mindset," White asked. "We have to somehow break that."

The pastors said the goal of their meeting Tuesday is to encourage the community to make the right decision by going to the police with information and encouraging those responsible to go to the police.

"I'm saying to the church we need to go to them, while we are waiting on them to come, they are waiting on us to come," White said.

The community meeting is set to kick off at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bloomfield Baptist Church.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

