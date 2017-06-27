Journey: Photographer of the Day Contest

Think you have what it takes to be a famous photographer and capture the essence of the hit Rock N Roll band Journey!?

Green Machine Concerts/BankPlus Amphitheater is giving one lucky winner the chance to be a Photographer of the Day for the Journey concert, coming to BankPlus Amphitheater July 5th!

You can be right up front with the Media, snapping pictures and seeing a show that has rocked venues around the world!

the winner will receive a 14-piece photography package that includes a Canon EOS REBEL T6 camera with 2 lenses and back stuffed with accessories!

CLICK HERE For more information and to Enter!

Green Machine Concerts is a full-service concert promotion company with over 30 years’ experience in the entertainment industry. We promote and produce concerts and events in various cities throughout the country and in a variety of different venues including clubs, fairs & festivals, colleges, corporate events and arenas. Our goal is to continue bringing the finest in live entertainment to music lovers throughout the United States.

BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove, the Mid-South’s newest outdoor venue! Since opening our doors in 2006, we’ve already hosted some of the biggest acts in the business; Dave Matthews Band, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, The White Stripes, ZZ Top, Velvet Revolver, Alice in Chains, Trace Adkins, Poison, Wilco, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blues Traveler, Staind, Seether, Blind Melon, Candlebox, BuckCherry, Collective Soul, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Jamey Johnson, Randy Houser, Eric Church, Brantley Gilbert, Billy Currington, Dierks Bentley, Sugarland and Miranda Lambert.

Today, the BankPlus Amphitheater has 4,000 fixed seats in the lower part of the amphitheater bowl with additional capacity for up to 7,000 on an elevated, trimly kept lawn with a gentle slope of 7.5 degrees for optimal comfort and viewing.

The BankPlus Amphitheater comes with all the amenities you would expect from a world-class venue, including ample parking, indoor restroom facilities, a plaza area complete with park benches and concessions area to provide a relaxing park environment. Additionally, a permanent VIP structure on the South end of the amphitheater provides a sheltered hospitality area for sponsors and box seat holders, complete with complimentary food and beverage service and private restrooms.