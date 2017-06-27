ENTER TO WIN: Photographer of the Day Contest

Green Machine Concerts and BankPlus Amphitheater have teamed up to giveaway the ultimate DLSR camera package to one lucky Mid-Southerner! The package consists of a Canon EOS Rebel T6, a 18-55mm and 75-300mm lens, AND a 14 piece kit!

Hold on, it gets better! The winner will be included in the Journey Media Call and will be credentialed to shoot with the media!

Did we mention that pictures from your Photographer for the Day experience will be featured on numerous social media sites?

If you're ready to get upfront with the media--snapping pictures of a show that's rocked venues around the world--click HERE to enter.

CLICK HERE FOR THE OFFICIAL RULES.