Official Rules | Photographer for the Day

WMC Action News 5 – “Green Machine Concerts Journey Photography” Facebook Contest

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WMC Action News 5, 1960 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104 (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am Monday, June 26, 2017 and ends at 8:00pm Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in Tennessee: Shelby, Tipton, Fayette, Hardeman, McNairy, Hardin, Haywood, Madison, Chester, Henderson, Decatur, Lauderdale, Crockett, Haywood, Gibson, Dyer, Lake, Obion, Weakley, Henry, Carroll, Benton.

In Mississippi: De Soto, Marshall, Benton, Tippah, Alcorn, Tishomingo, Tunica, Tate, Union, Prentiss, Coahoma, Quitman, Panola, Lafayette, Union, Prentiss, Pontotoc, Lee, Itawamba, Bolivar, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Leflore, Carroll, Grenada, Calhoun, Yalobusha, Webster, Chickasaw, Clay and Monroe.

In Arkansas: Desha, Arkansas, Phillips, Monroe, Prairie, Lee, St. Francis, Cross, Crittenden, Poinsett, Mississippi, Craighead, Greene, Clay, Randolph, Lawrence, Jackson, Independence, Jackson and Woodruff.

In Missouri: Dunklin, Pemiscot, New Madrid.

All winners must be 18 years of age, except as follows: Mississippi, age 21; Tennessee, age 18, or, if still in high school at 18, upon graduation or reaching age 19 (whichever is sooner). Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., WMC Holdings their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per household will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified. Winners cannot have won any contest on WMC Action News 5 or wmctv.com in the last 30 days.

How to Enter. There is one way to enter this promotion. Beginning on June 26, 2017, a person 18 years or older (21 or older in Mississippi), can go online to the WMC Action News 5 Facebook Fan Page, look for the contest post and complete the form on http://greenmachineconcerts.com/ for a chance to win.

How to Win Prize: Winners will be selected at random from all correct answers. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.

Prize(s). One (1) prize will be awarded which consists of a DSLR camera package, featuring a Canon EOS Rebel T6 with 18-55 and 75-300mm lens plus 14-piece kit. Approximate retail value: ($100)

Social Media. To the extent this promotion is conducted on Facebook or any application associated with the Sponsor(s) on these websites, entrant agrees to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the application, the Social Media Sites, and these Rules. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to remove any entrant from consideration for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the application or the Social Media Sites, and to delete any of entrant’s related comments, posts, tweets, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at its/their discretion. Sponsor(s) also reserve the right to block, ignore, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the contest and/or the Sponsor(s) profile, account, blog or handle through the application or Social Media Site. Any questions regarding the identity or owner of the entrant’s social media profile, URL, twitter handle, blog, username, account, or email address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. Entrant agrees that Sponsor(s) are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, or dissemination of any personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by the Social Media Sites, third party advertisers, or any other transferees. By submitting an entry, entrant(s) understand(s) that the Social Media Sites and their third party advertisers may electronically collect, disclose, and/or disseminate personal information in their profile, account, or handle, whether publicly available and/or generated by their own activity, tracking cookies, bugs, or otherwise. Please see the Social Media Sites’ privacy policies and terms of use for more information. Entrant understands that unless explicitly identified as a Sponsor herein, this promotion is in no way sponsored by, endorsed by, administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. Entrants who create multiple social media profiles or accounts in order to increase his/her odds of winning may be disqualified by the Sponsor(s).

How the Prizes are Awarded. All winners will be notified on the Facebook post and via private message on Facebook. Prize winners will be required to claim their prize within seven (7) days of date of attempted notification or the prize may be forfeited. Driver’s license with current address or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. Winners can pick up their prize at WMC Action News 5 studios, located at 1960 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104, weekdays between 9am-5pm. Prize must be picked up by 5pm Friday, July 1, 2016 or the prize will be forfeited.

Winner representatives will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature.

Each winner representative agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner representative acknowledges that WMC Action News 5, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner representative’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases WMC, its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.

Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by WMC Action News 5. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WMC Action News 5 are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).

List of Winners. The name of the winner will be posted on WMC Action News 5 Facebook Page.