Woman missing for 11 days is not on medication, could become violent

A city watch was issued Tuesday night for a woman missing for 11 days.

Memphis Police Department said Jacqueline Smith, 24, was last seen June 16 with a family member in the 200 block of N. Bellevue.

Police said she suffers from two mental disorders and is not on medication. They also warn that she could become violent.

Smith is 5-feet-1-inch tall, 110-pounds, with brown eyes and light to medium complexion. She has black shoulder length hair.

There is no description available of the clothes she was last seen wearing.

If you have any information on her location, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.