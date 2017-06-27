'Red Robber' might have left behind trademark clothes, remains o - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

'Red Robber' might have left behind trademark clothes, remains on the run

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(SOURCE: Homeowner)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The man in red likes to take things - a mower and weed eater from one home, change and a cell phone from someone's unlocked truck, even a little red wagon, and a 2-year-old's lunch box.

Neighbors said the thief wears all red and a home surveillance camera caught him as he peered into 2-year-old Willia's backyard where she stored her little red wagon.

"If our children's play toys in our backyard at this point, if they can't even have those without worrying about if someone is going to jump a fence," neighbor Ed Harris said.

But, the child's little red wagon caught the eye of the man in red who was caught on camera swiping it when no one was looking - along with her lunch box.
Police reports said that's not all he has taken over the past few days at Central Venue homes.

"He doesn't seem to be a harden criminal out to do anything other than steal whatever he can find," Harris said.

Those items then piled up in Harris' yard.

He believes his locked gate deterred the thieves.

After the man, the neighbors from Central Avenue have nicknamed the Red Robber, collected loot from their homes the neighbor said he took off down a ditch with their things and one brave neighbor even chased after him.

"He tried the best he could, this guy is really fast. He chased him through the ditch and unfortunately lost him," Harris said.

Police said he left behind a trail - a red shirt and hat in the ditch.

Officers found and returned little Willia's wagon.

Neighbors said he may be missing his trademark color, but they're watching just in case he strikes again.

"Whichever color he wants to choose -we'll be prepared," Harris said.

