Tiger get point guard commitment

With only junior Jeremiah Martin returning at point guard for the Memphis Tigers, University of Memphis Head Coach Tubby Smith has been searching for back up help at the position.

But he wanted to get someone with more experience than just on the high school level.

He hopes he's found his man in 6'2" Point Guard Malik Rhodes of Barton Community College in Kansas, who announced on Twitter his commitment to the U of M on Tuesday.

Rhodes, is a natural slasher, with the ability to drive and finish at the rim with either hand. He averaged 13.7 points and 2.8 assists at Barton, but hit only about 33 percent from the 3-point line.

Rhodes is the 5th Juco player expected to join the Tigers for the upcoming season, reportedly picked Memphis over Virginia Commonwealth and Boise State.

Tigers Head Coach Tubby Smith, who took a moment off the recruiting trail to play in Monday's AutoZone Liberty Golf Tournament, said on paper, his team is starting to take shape and he's way ahead of where he was last year in his first season with the U of M.

"When I came here last year we only had six scholarship players," Smith said. "Now, right now we have 10. So, right there, that we're on the positive end. We missed the guys we had, don't get me wrong, they did the things we asked them to do. But, these kids are doing a magnificent job of developing.

Smith said, however, their development won't get real until competition for playing time starts in the fall.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.