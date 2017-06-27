120-foot cross, topped with crown of thorns, goes up in Batesville

A massive cross now adorns the side of I-55 in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
A massive cross now adorns the side of I-55 in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
The man in red likes to take things - a mower and weed eater from one home, change and a cell phone from someone's unlocked truck, even a little red wagon, and a 2-year-old's lunch box. Neighbors said the thief wears all red and a home surveillance camera caught him as he peered into 2-year-old Willia's backyard where she stored her little red wagon. "If our children's play toys in our backyard at this point, if they can't even have those without worrying about if someone is go...More >>
The man in red likes to take things - a mower and weed eater from one home, change and a cell phone from someone's unlocked truck, even a little red wagon, and a 2-year-old's lunch box. Neighbors said the thief wears all red and a home surveillance camera caught him as he peered into 2-year-old Willia's backyard where she stored her little red wagon. "If our children's play toys in our backyard at this point, if they can't even have those without worrying about if someone is go...More >>
Advocates and lawmakers fired back with an official letter aimed at disputing Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell's request to end DOJ's monitoring of Juvenile Court.More >>
Advocates and lawmakers fired back with an official letter aimed at disputing Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell's request to end DOJ's monitoring of Juvenile Court.More >>
A meeting intended to result in disciplinary action of two Whiteville firefighters ended with many volunteer firefighters walking away from the department. Whiteville Mayor Aubrey Phillips said there were some issues with purchasing turnout gear and radios within the department. He said he called two of his firefighters in for a meeting and was intending to write them up Monday morning. However, that's not how it ended. "The Board (Board of Aldermen) voted unanimously for me t...More >>
A meeting intended to result in disciplinary action of two Whiteville firefighters ended with many volunteer firefighters walking away from the department. Whiteville Mayor Aubrey Phillips said there were some issues with purchasing turnout gear and radios within the department. He said he called two of his firefighters in for a meeting and was intending to write them up Monday morning. However, that's not how it ended. "The Board (Board of Aldermen) voted unanimously for me t...More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>