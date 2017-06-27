120-foot cross, topped with crown of thorns, goes up in Batesville

The cross, with the crown of thorns, being put in place (SOURCE: viewer)

A massive cross now adorns the side of I-55 in Batesville, Mississippi.

The 120-foot cross is topped with a crown of thorns, symbolizing the cross Jesus Christ was crucified on and the crown of thorns that was placed on his head.

The iconic symbol of Christianity will greet motorists as they drive by.

Students from the Northwest Community College's Welding and Cutting curriculum helped with the creation of the cross, according to the Panolian.

The Panolian reports the crown of thorns topping the cross is 24 feet in diameter, 75 feet in circumference, and weighs 1,400 pounds.

The project is under The Cross Ministry.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.