Man shot at basketball court behind MPD precinct

A man was shot at a basketball court Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at the court just behind the Memphis Police Department Mt. Moriah Precinct around 11 p.m.

Officers heard the gunfire and went outside to find people running. MPD said one person was hurt in the fight and had a head injury.

Around 11:30, a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

That man is in non-critical condition.

Police have shut the court down while they investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.