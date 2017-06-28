Tow to Go returns for impaired drivers July 4 weekend

AAA is working to keep the roads safe this Independence Day.

The company is teaming with Budweiser to offer a free Tow to Go service.

Tennessee is one of seven states (FL, GA, NE, IA, ND, IN) to offer the service from June 30 to 6 a.m. July 5.

Tow to Go will take the person and their car to a safe location within 10 miles and is free to AAA members and non-members.

Tow to Go has been in place since 1998 and has taken over 24,000 impaired drivers off the roads.

Remember, this service is just for those who do not plan ahead—so make plans to stay off the roads this holiday.

