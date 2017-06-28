Faulty AC blamed for house fire - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Faulty AC blamed for house fire

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A faulty air conditioner may be to blame for an overnight fire.

The blaze happened on Olympic Street, in between Jackson Avenue and Vollentine Avenue.

Memphis Fire Department was called to the home on a report of a malfunctioning window air conditioning unit.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

