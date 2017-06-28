Faulty AC blamed for house fire

A meeting intended to result in disciplinary action of two Whiteville firefighters ended with many volunteer firefighters walking away from the department. Whiteville Mayor Aubrey Phillips said there were some issues with purchasing turnout gear and radios within the department. He said he called two of his firefighters in for a meeting and was intending to write them up Monday morning. However, that's not how it ended. "The Board (Board of Aldermen) voted unanimously for me t...