Study shows best, worst states for teen drivers

Teenagers get their driver’s licenses during the summer more than any other season. And since an average of 226 auto-related teen deaths occur every month, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released a report on 2017’s Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers.

In order to determine the safest and least costly driving environments for U.S. teenagers, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states based on 21 different criteria, ranging from number of teen driver fatalities to average cost of car repairs to presence of impaired-driving laws. Tennessee ranked 17th, Arkansas was 36th, and Mississippi ranked 44th.

Mississippi tied with Montana as the states with the most teen driver fatalities per teen population.

Best States for Teen Drivers:

New York Oregon Illinois Maryland Washington Louisiana California Delaware New Jersey Georgia

Best vs. Worst

Rhode Island has the fewest teen driver fatalities per 100,000 teens, 2.12, which is 10.5 times fewer than in Montana, the state with the most at 22.32.

Nebraska has the lowest proportion of major roads in poor condition, 5 percent, which is 8.8 times lower than in Connecticut, the state with the highest at 44 percent.

Hawaii has the lowest premium increase after adding a teen driver to a parent’s auto-insurance policy, 16.93 percent, which is 7.4 times lower than in New Hampshire, the state with the highest at 125.39 percent.

New York has the fewest vehicle miles traveled per capita, 6,467, which is 2.6 times fewer than in Wyoming, the state with the most at 16,556.

Alabama, Arizona, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Virginia and Wyoming all lack most of the optimal number of teen drivers’ Graduated Driver-Licensing (GDL) provisions, each with two or fewer of the seven provisions.

