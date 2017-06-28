Memphis trio stuns America's Got Talent judges

A Memphis trio gave their all on America’s Got Talent this week.

The Masqueraders have been together for over 50 years, and stunned the judges with their performance of “A Change is Gonna Come” on Tuesday night.

When asked why they decided to come on the show?

“Because we never stop dreaming.”

Their breathtaking performance earned them a standing ovation and four Yes votes from the judges.

We can’t wait for their second round performance! Make sure to catch it on America’s Got Talent, which airs Tuesday nights on WMC Action News 5.

