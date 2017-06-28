Memphis trio stuns America's Got Talent judges

A Memphis trio gave their all on America’s Got Talent this week.More >>
Teenagers get their driver’s licenses during the summer more than any other season. And since an average of 226 auto-related teen deaths occur every month, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released a report on 2017’s Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers.More >>
With only junior Jeremiah Martin returning at point guard for the Memphis Tigers, University of Memphis Head Coach Tubby Smith has been searching for back up help at the position.More >>
AAA is working to keep the roads safe this Independence Day.More >>
A massive cross now adorns the side of I-55 in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.More >>
Folly Beach Police are investigating a death that followed an altercation early Wednesday morning.More >>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.More >>
A Monroe County mother is in jail after trying to set a car on fire with her son inside on Tuesday.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
Dollar Tree brawl: Columbus police are charging four people after a fight broke out inside of the Dollar Tree on Buena Vista Road.More >>
