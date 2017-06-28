100+ rally against health care repeal

Over 100 Memphians came together to protest the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

A vote is expected to come after July 4, as announced by Senate leader Mitch McConnell.

So far, Tennessee senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker have not held any town hall meetings to hear from Tennesseeans on health care, which spawned Wednesday’s rally.

Parties in attendance included: Copper Coalition, Kevin Bradshaw – CBTU, Indivisible Memphis, Planned Parenthood, Memphis Center for Independent Living, MidSouth ADAPT, Dr. Art Sutherland – Physicians for a National Health Program, Democratic Women of Shelby County, Germantown Democratic Club, Tennessee Democratic Party, Tennessee Democratic Chairs Association, Tennessee Young Democrats, and Dr. Coby Smith.

