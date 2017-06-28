DOJ to announce details on drag trafficking investigation

A Memphis trio gave their all on America’s Got Talent this week.More >>
AAA is working to keep the roads safe this Independence Day.More >>
A faulty air conditioner may be to blame for an overnight fire.More >>
Twelve women were arrested Tuesday in a prostitution sting in Memphis.More >>
A man is in jail more than six years after he was accused of aggravated rape and robbery.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.More >>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-UT, said it is hard for those politicians who aren't wealthy to afford two residences, one in the nation's capital and one in their home district, particularly when DC is such an expensive housing market.More >>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A massive cross now adorns the side of I-55 in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
