DOJ to announce details on drag trafficking investigation

We will soon learn more about a federal drug trafficking sting in Memphis.

Acting United States Attorney Lawrence Laurenzi and ATF Special Agent-in-charge Steve Gerido will host a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

There is little known about what the presser will entail, other than it will be an announcement regarding the Department of Justice’s investigation into an armed drug trafficking organization.

That conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Then, tune in tonight when Jerry Askin has reactions to the announcement. That’s on WMC Action News 5 at 5 p.m.

