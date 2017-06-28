Mother charged with giving a gun to young son

A Memphis mom faces charges after she is accused of giving a gun to her young son.

According to Memphis Police Department, Takendrea Pennington’s son was involved in a fight with another boy, when Pennington handed her son a gun.

Police said the boy immediately fired shots at the other boy.

It’s unknown how old the two boys are.

Pennington is charged with providing a handgun to a juvenile.

