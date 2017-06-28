Man rescued from platform at concrete company - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man rescued from platform at concrete company

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) -

West Memphis Fire Department rescued a man injured on a raised platform.

The incident happened at Razorback Concrete before 10:30 a.m.

Fire crews said a piece of metal hit the man, and he was stuck on a platform about 15 feet in the air.

The man was brought down and taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

