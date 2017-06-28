12 prostitutes arrested near schools, churches - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

12 prostitutes arrested near schools, churches

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: MPD) (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Twelve women were arrested Tuesday in a prostitution sting in Memphis.

Memphis Police Department's Organized Crime Unit targeted areas near schools and churches.

The unit sent a decoy officer out to ask for sex from women on the street. When the women agreed, other officers would descend on the scene and make the arrest.

The women were arrested and taken to Jail East.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly