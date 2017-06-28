Grant helps 7,000 Shelby Co. children attend pre-k

A popular fashion retailer is just months away from opening in Memphis. Nordstrom, Inc. listed its Memphis store as one of the future openings on their website. According to their website, Nordstrom Rack will open this October in Memphis. The store will be located at Poplar Commons at 4572 Poplar Avenue. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
Greeted by bundles of books at their tables, educators, legislators, and parents met for the second annual Shelby County Pre-K Summit.More >>
More than 100 Memphians came together to protest the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Twenty-two suspected gang members woke up Wednesday as prime targets in a Department of Justice investigation.More >>
Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey is adding an additional day to Alabama's list of 2017 state holidays.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A growing body of research indicates that too much sitting can be harmful for your health, even if you exercise regularly.More >>
Dollar Tree brawl: Columbus police are charging four people after a fight broke out inside of the Dollar Tree on Buena Vista Road.More >>
