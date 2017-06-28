Man arrested 6 years after rape, robbery

A man is in jail more than six years after he was accused of aggravated rape and robbery.

According to Memphis Police Department, Giorgio Jennings, 25, drove three people to a home on Owen Road in January 2011.

Police said Jennings stayed in the car, but went inside when he saw police come by.

When inside the home, three women were raped two times, while two men were each shot in their hands.

Jennings was arrested Tuesday after police said he admitted to the assaults.

Police said Jennings also stole a pit bull from the home, along with a PlayStation 2, knives, a bow spear, and a sword, all totaling $2,000.

Jennings is charged with three counts of aggravated rape, four counts of aggravated robbery, and two counts of especially aggravated robbery.

