Scholarship created to honor the Queen of Beale gives to future - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Scholarship created to honor the Queen of Beale gives to future musicians

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Ruby Wilson (SOURCE: YouTube) Ruby Wilson (SOURCE: YouTube)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Stax Music Academy is honoring the Queen of Beale Street by giving back.

Stax is establishing the Ruby Wilson Memorial Scholarship.

Wilson died in August 2016.

To honor her legacy, Stax will choose one female vocalist a year from grades 6-12 to receive a full scholarship.

The scholarship will cover a full year at Stax Music Academy.

"Music, instruction and an after school program could put a financial burden on their families," Chief Development Officer for Soulsville Foundation Christy Valentine said. "So, scholarships like this come in handy and make this kind of activity possible."

Stax has established a GoFundMe Account to help raise money for the scholarship fund. They hope the donations from the Mid-South will enable the scholarship to continue for years to come.

To donate to the scholarship fund, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Nordstrom Rack set to open Memphis store in October

    Nordstrom Rack set to open Memphis store in October

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 4:20 PM EDT2017-06-28 20:20:50 GMT
    (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

    A popular fashion retailer is just months away from opening in Memphis. Nordstrom, Inc. listed its Memphis store as one of the future openings on their website. According to their website, Nordstrom Rack will open this October in Memphis. The store will be located at Poplar Commons at 4572 Poplar Avenue. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    A popular fashion retailer is just months away from opening in Memphis. Nordstrom, Inc. listed its Memphis store as one of the future openings on their website. According to their website, Nordstrom Rack will open this October in Memphis. The store will be located at Poplar Commons at 4572 Poplar Avenue. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Grant helps 7,000 Shelby Co. children attend pre-k

    Grant helps 7,000 Shelby Co. children attend pre-k

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-06-28 20:18:14 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Greeted by bundles of books at their tables, educators, legislators, and parents met for the second annual Shelby County Pre-K Summit. 

    More >>

    Greeted by bundles of books at their tables, educators, legislators, and parents met for the second annual Shelby County Pre-K Summit. 

    More >>

  • Scholarship created to honor the Queen of Beale gives to future musicians

    Scholarship created to honor the Queen of Beale gives to future musicians

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-06-28 19:53:40 GMT
    Ruby Wilson (SOURCE: YouTube)Ruby Wilson (SOURCE: YouTube)
    Stax Music Academy is honoring the Queen of Beale Street by giving back. Stax is establishing the Ruby Wilson Memorial Scholarship. Wilson died in August 2016. To honor her legacy, Stax will choose one female vocalist a year from grades 6-12 to receive a full scholarship. The scholarship will cover a full year at Stax Music Academy. "Music, instruction and an after school program could put a financial burden on their families," Chief Development Officer for Soulsville F...More >>
    Stax Music Academy is honoring the Queen of Beale Street by giving back. Stax is establishing the Ruby Wilson Memorial Scholarship. Wilson died in August 2016. To honor her legacy, Stax will choose one female vocalist a year from grades 6-12 to receive a full scholarship. The scholarship will cover a full year at Stax Music Academy. "Music, instruction and an after school program could put a financial burden on their families," Chief Development Officer for Soulsville F...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly