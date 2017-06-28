Scholarship created to honor the Queen of Beale gives to future musicians

Stax Music Academy is honoring the Queen of Beale Street by giving back.

Stax is establishing the Ruby Wilson Memorial Scholarship.

Wilson died in August 2016.

To honor her legacy, Stax will choose one female vocalist a year from grades 6-12 to receive a full scholarship.

The scholarship will cover a full year at Stax Music Academy.

"Music, instruction and an after school program could put a financial burden on their families," Chief Development Officer for Soulsville Foundation Christy Valentine said. "So, scholarships like this come in handy and make this kind of activity possible."

Stax has established a GoFundMe Account to help raise money for the scholarship fund. They hope the donations from the Mid-South will enable the scholarship to continue for years to come.

To donate to the scholarship fund, click here.

