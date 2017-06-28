Nordstrom Rack set to open Memphis store in October

A popular fashion retailer is just months away from opening in Memphis.

Nordstrom, Inc. listed its Memphis store as one of the future openings on their website.

According to their website, Nordstrom Rack will open this October in Memphis. Nordstrom Rack is a discounted spin-off of the full sized department store Nordstrom's.

An exact date in October for the store opening has not been announced yet.

The store will be located at Poplar Commons at 4572 Poplar Avenue across from Oak Court Mall.

The space was formerly occupied by Sears.

