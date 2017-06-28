Overturned truck crashes, catches fire on I-40 near West Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Overturned truck crashes, catches fire on I-40 near West Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Paul Shanafelt) (Source: Paul Shanafelt)
A map showing the closures (Source: iDriveArkansas) A map showing the closures (Source: iDriveArkansas)
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) -

Traffic is backed up on I-40 eastbound near West Memphis after a tractor trailer crashed and caught fire.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at mile marker 273 (which is near Highway 147.

Arkansas State Police said nobody was injured in the crash.

Only one lane of eastbound I-40 is open as crews work to clear the crash.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly