Overturned truck crashes, catches fire on I-40 near West Memphis

Traffic is backed up on I-40 eastbound near West Memphis after a tractor trailer crashed and caught fire.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at mile marker 273 (which is near Highway 147.

Arkansas State Police said nobody was injured in the crash.

Only one lane of eastbound I-40 is open as crews work to clear the crash.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.