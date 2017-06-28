Man arrested in Southaven home burglary after attempted escape

A man wanted in a home invasion in Southaven has been arrested, after police shot out his back tire so he could not escape.

Investigators said 42-year-old Joshua Nehring was wanted for breaking into a home on Monday.

On Wednesday, Southaven police spotted Nehring parked at Burlington Coat Factory on Stateline Road.

Police said Nehring tried to drive off, but officers shot out his back tire and arrested him.

Nehring faces burglary charges, as well as additional charges from his attempted escape.

