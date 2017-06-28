Man arrested in Southaven home burglary after attempted escape

A Memphis mom faces charges after she is accused of giving a gun to her young son.More >>
The newest Memphis Grizzlies have arrived in the Bluff City.More >>
Traffic is backed up on I-40 eastbound near West Memphis after a tractor trailer crashed and caught fire.More >>
A man wanted in a home invasion in Southaven has been arrested, after police shot out his back tire so he could not escape.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey is adding an additional day to Alabama's list of 2017 state holidays.More >>
A massive cross now adorns the side of I-55 in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
Earlier this month, the city joined a growing list of Mississippi cities and universities that no longer fly the state flag on their grounds. On Tuesday night, it was brought up again to discuss whether or not it should fly on city property.More >>
Dollar Tree brawl: Columbus police are charging four people after a fight broke out inside of the Dollar Tree on Buena Vista Road.More >>
Mississippi Power is suspending the use of lignite coal at its Kemper County Energy Facility.More >>
