Two men indicted on first-degree murder in Raleigh Community Center shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Lorenzo Jones (left) and Deeddrick Walton (right) (SOURCE: SCSO) Lorenzo Jones (left) and Deeddrick Walton (right) (SOURCE: SCSO)
Two young men were indicted on first-degree murder charges and multiple other felony counts for firing shots at a group of people playing basketball.

Lorenzo Jones, 18, and Deeddrick Walton, 20, were indicted for the murder of 21-year-old Justin Davis.

Davis was shot and killed when shots rang out at the Raleigh Community Center last summer as a group of people was playing basketball.

The shooting happened on July 18, 2016, at around 9:15 p.m. at the community center at 3678 Powers Road, beside Harry C. Pierotti Park.

As people on the basketball court ran from the gunfire, Davis was hit in the abdomen. Several friends picked him up and flagged down a pickup truck. He was taken to Methodist Hospital North where he was pronounced dead.

Jones and Walton were indicted on one count of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon while intentionally acting in concert with each other, and one count of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

