Two men indicted on first-degree murder in Raleigh Community Center shooting

Doctors at Methodist North Hospital were able to resuscitate the victim after he was shot, but he later died in the hospital.

Memphis Police Department said a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times while playing basketball outside a community center.

Seven months after a man was shot and killed while playing basketball, one man has been charged in his murder.

Two young men were indicted on first-degree murder charges and multiple other felony counts for firing shots at a group of people playing basketball.

Lorenzo Jones, 18, and Deeddrick Walton, 20, were indicted for the murder of 21-year-old Justin Davis.

Davis was shot and killed when shots rang out at the Raleigh Community Center last summer as a group of people was playing basketball.

The shooting happened on July 18, 2016, at around 9:15 p.m. at the community center at 3678 Powers Road, beside Harry C. Pierotti Park.

As people on the basketball court ran from the gunfire, Davis was hit in the abdomen. Several friends picked him up and flagged down a pickup truck. He was taken to Methodist Hospital North where he was pronounced dead.

Jones and Walton were indicted on one count of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon while intentionally acting in concert with each other, and one count of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

