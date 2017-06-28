Two men indicted on first-degree murder in Raleigh Community Center shooting

Seven months after a man was shot and killed while playing basketball, one man has been charged in his murder.More >>
Memphis Police Department said a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times while playing basketball outside a community center.More >>
Doctors at Methodist North Hospital were able to resuscitate the victim after he was shot, but he later died in the hospital.More >>
A Memphis mom faces charges after she is accused of giving a gun to her young son.More >>
The newest Memphis Grizzlies have arrived in the Bluff City.More >>
Traffic is backed up on I-40 eastbound near West Memphis after a tractor trailer crashed and caught fire.More >>
A man wanted in a home invasion in Southaven has been arrested, after police shot out his back tire so he could not escape.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Mississippi Power is suspending the use of lignite coal at its Kemper County Energy Facility.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey is adding an additional day to Alabama's list of 2017 state holidays.More >>
Earlier this month, the city joined a growing list of Mississippi cities and universities that no longer fly the state flag on their grounds. On Tuesday night, it was brought up again to discuss whether or not it should fly on city property.More >>
