Activists to mark 1-year anniversary of bridge protest

Activists have new plans to mark the one-year anniversary of the march that shut down the Hernando DeSoto Bridge.

That dramatic protest on July 9, 2016, left the city and police on edge, and now many want to know if there could be a repeat in just a few days.

“That’s a moment that will go down in Memphis history,” community activist Devante Hill said.

At this time, no permit has been filed with the city of Memphis. even though many fliers on social media are advertising events for the 1-year bridge anniversary.

One organizer said this reunion is necessary.

“The bridge protest last year got our city’s attention,” community activist Hunter Demster said.

Many activists said they're still fighting for justice for everything from higher wages, a better education system, the issues of police brutality, and more.

“The bridge the gap thing is more about bridging the wealth,” said Keedran Franklin with Coalition of Concerned Citizens. “It's for our people to come back, digress, let their hair down, commemorate that day, and remember what happened.”

But it's also a plan to move forward.

“We're not going to stop,” Hill said. “Every time there's an issue we're going to stand up we're going to raise our voices.”

MPD said it "respects and welcomes the expression of the First Amendment of all citizens in a law-abiding manner."

MPD said crews will be on hand to address the situation accordingly.

