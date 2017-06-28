Thursday @10: Storage unit provides insight into notorious Mid-South murder

An explosion damaged a dorm on Murray State University's campus.More >>
An explosion damaged a dorm on Murray State University's campus.More >>
Activists have new plans to mark the one-year anniversary since a march shut down the Hernando DeSoto Bridge.More >>
Activists have new plans to mark the one-year anniversary since a march shut down the Hernando DeSoto Bridge.More >>
The shooting happened after several players got into a fight around 11 p.m. at the public court located just behind the Memphis Police Department's Mt. Moriah Precinct.More >>
The shooting happened after several players got into a fight around 11 p.m. at the public court located just behind the Memphis Police Department's Mt. Moriah Precinct.More >>
Mississippi officials issued hundreds of permits to hunters looking to harvest alligators.More >>
Mississippi officials issued hundreds of permits to hunters looking to harvest alligators.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Meet the beautiful couple behind this viral photo, Lucinda Myers and Murphy Wilson. In just two days, it accumulated 33,000 likes on Instagram.More >>
Meet the beautiful couple behind this viral photo, Lucinda Myers and Murphy Wilson. In just two days, it accumulated 33,000 likes on Instagram.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
At least one person was injured and a Murray State University dorm was damaged after an explosion on Wednesday, June 28.More >>
At least one person was injured and a Murray State University dorm was damaged after an explosion on Wednesday, June 28.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey is adding an additional day to Alabama's list of 2017 state holidays.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey is adding an additional day to Alabama's list of 2017 state holidays.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department and other agencies say they arrested more than three dozen people during an undercover operation at Reggie’s Bar near LSU in Tigerland.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department and other agencies say they arrested more than three dozen people during an undercover operation at Reggie’s Bar near LSU in Tigerland.More >>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.More >>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.More >>
Earlier this month, the city joined a growing list of Mississippi cities and universities that no longer fly the state flag on their grounds. On Tuesday night, it was brought up again to discuss whether or not it should fly on city property.More >>
Earlier this month, the city joined a growing list of Mississippi cities and universities that no longer fly the state flag on their grounds. On Tuesday night, it was brought up again to discuss whether or not it should fly on city property.More >>