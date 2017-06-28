Stax students prepare to spend 2 weeks in Europe, France on tour

Students at Stax Music Academy are hitting the road to celebrate a milestone in Memphis music history.

The students were hard at work practicing Wednesday morning.

It's all in preparation for their upcoming trip to Europe and France.

The trip marks the 50 years since the "1967 Stax/Volt European Tour" that launched Stax Records stars into the spotlight.

Not, it's time for the next generation.

The group performed in front of approximately 5,000 at the Levitt Shell and now are preparing to spend two weeks overseas.

The group will be leaving in July and will be opening for two Stax stars - Mavis Staples and William Bell.

Stax says this will be the first time many of the students have traveled far outside of the Mid-South.

