Explosion damages dorm at Murray State University

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An explosion damaged a dorm on Murray State University's campus located in Murray, Kentucky.

The explosion happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at Richmond Hall.

Initial reports suggest the explosion was caused by a gas leak, according to NBC News.

No injuries have been reported in the blast, and emergency crews are investigating the cause of the explosion.

