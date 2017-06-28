Explosion damages dorm at Murray State University

Students at Stax Music Academy are hitting the road to celebrate a milestone in Memphis music history. The students were hard at work practicing Wednesday morning. It's all in preparation for their upcoming trip to Europe and France. The trip marks the 50 years since the "1967 Stax/Volt European Tour" that launched Stax Records stars into the spotlight. Not, it's time for the next generation. The group performed in front of approximately 5,000 at the Levitt Shell and no...

More >>