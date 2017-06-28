Gas explosion damages Murray State University dorm - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Gas explosion damages Murray State University dorm

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A gas explosion damaged a dorm on Murray State University's campus located in Murray, Kentucky.

The explosion happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at Richmond Hall, according to NBC News

Calloway County Emergency Management Director William Call said a large part of the building was destroyed. 

An employee inside was injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown. 

