TDOT to close Hwy 385 lanes Thursday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN -

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will close eastbound lanes on Highway 385 at the Ridgeway exit on Thursday.

The lanes will be closed for asphalt repairs.

The closure will happen between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Two lanes will be closed. Only one lane will remain open.

