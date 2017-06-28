Arkansas State Police help grant man's wish at Bass Pro Pyramid

Members of the Arkansas State Patrol responded to the Bass Pro Shop at the Pyramid, but not for the reason you may think.

The troopers were part of a special surprise for a Jonesboro teen with a life-threatening medical condition.

Teaming up with Make-A-Wish, the troopers escorted Matthew Verser via a limo ride to the Pyramid.

When he arrived, the avid outdoorsman was surprised with a shopping spree for whatever he needed at the store.

"We had to tell him a little bit, but he didn't know about all this. We didn't either so it's really a great surprise," Matthew's mother Melanie Verser said. "He's really excited about it."

Matthew's mom said his ultimate goal was to fix his truck up and get some new fishing equipment at the store.

"Oh, it's just a great feeling. It's just, it's indescribable. It's wonderful," Arkansas State Police Sgt. James Hamrick said.

