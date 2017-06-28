Man with infant robs woman at gunpoint

Memphis police are searching for a man with an infant who robbed a woman at gunpoint.

Police said the armed robbery took place shortly before 4:46 p.m. near the intersection of Garland Street and Henry Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male with blond and brown hair and a tattoo of a snake with wings on his throat. He is approximately 30 years old, stands 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He was last seen near the intersection of Watkins Street and Henry Avenue.

It is unknown if the infant he was carrying is related to him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact MPD.

