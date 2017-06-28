Police rule Frayser man's death a homicide

An ongoing death investigation has now been ruled a homicide.

It's been 10 days since police received a call about a man's body found near Old Allen and Raleigh-Frayser Roads, an intersection just steps away from the Old Allen Police Station.

Investigators identified the man found on Father's Day as 35-year-old Undrea Williams.

Wednesday, his death was ruled a homicide and investigators said he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Odell Rivers has lived in Frayser for the past 15 years, and he said crime knows no zip code.

“It's hard to think about the city period,” Rivers sad. “You see a lot of news and everybody keeps saying what's wrong with Memphis.”

Neighbors who live near where Williams was found believe his body was left in the wooded area off Old Allen Road and his death happened elsewhere.

“I remember you have a fist fight, next thing you know you huggin' each other and ‘man you tore me up this time I get you next time,’” Rivers said. “But mm-hmm, nah, they settling things for good now.”

Rivers, like many others in the city, said enough is enough and it's time for the gun violence to end.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH if you know anything about this case.

