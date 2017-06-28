Covington church employee charged with child rape

A church employee in Covington is in custody on charges of aggravated sexual battery and rape of a child.

Covington Police Chief C.D. Lewis said a warrant was issued and served for Edwin Burgess on the recommendation from the Department of Children's Services and the Carl Perkins Center for Prevention of Child Abuse.

Chief Lewis confirmed Burgess drove a bus as part of his job.

Investigators said there may be more victims.

