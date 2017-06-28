2 Memphis producers reach near top of the Billboard charts - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 Memphis producers reach near top of the Billboard charts

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Two Memphis producers are making their way at the top of the Billboard charts.

Matt Ross-Spang engineered the new hit album from artist Jason Isbell, currently the number 4 album in America.

Meanwhile, Lawrence "Boo Mitchell" produced the latest offering from the North Mississippi All-Stars, which spent time as number 1 on the Billboard blues chart.

