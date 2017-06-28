Southaven police chase ends in Memphis

A man wanted in a home invasion in Southaven has been arrested, after police shot out his back tire so he could not escape.More >>
Two Memphis producers are making their way at the top of the Billboard charts.More >>
Southaven Police Department was involved in a police pursuit Wednesday night.More >>
An ongoing death investigation has now been ruled a homicide.More >>
Memphis police are searching for a man with an infant who robbed a woman at gunpoint.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
More than 400 people were relocated and one person was inured after an explosion at a Murray State University dorm Wednesday, June 28 in Murray, Kentucky.More >>
Meet the beautiful couple behind this viral photo, Lucinda Myers and Murphy Wilson. In just two days, it accumulated 33,000 likes on Instagram.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A massive cross now adorns the side of I-55 in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
Several hundred high-school students participating in the Governor's Scholars Program are on the campus this summer, but a tweet from @themurrayGSP indicated they are all safe.More >>
