Southaven police chase ends in Memphis

Southaven Police Department was involved in a police pursuit Wednesday night.

The pursuit ended in Downtown Memphis near Danny Thomas Boulevard and Adams Avenue.

Horn Lake Police Department said the individuals being chased had active warrants on them from Horn Lake.

Memphis Police Department is standing by to assist but was not involved in the pursuit.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

