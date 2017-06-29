3 Redbirds make AAA All-Star Game

Three Memphis Redbirds players were picked to play in the Triple-A- All-Star Game.
Catcher Carson Kelly and pitchers Luke Weaver and Ryan Sherriff will represent the Redbirds in PCL All Star Showdown against the International League on July 12 in Tacoma, Washington.
Kelly is the reigning Cardinals Minor League Hitter of the Year.
Sherriff is 2-0 out of the Bullpen with 31 strikeouts in 34 innings.
And Weaver is 6-1 in his first full Triple-A with a 2.16 ERA.
He picks up another win Wednesday night against Oklahoma City, 7-2 the Final
The same teams will play Thursday, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Downtown at the Zone.
