Parsons says rehab on knee is done

Parsons (middle) watches on as his team hosts the Clippers (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Grizzlies Forward Chandler Parsons makes a surprise appearance in the Mid-South on Wednesday, working a Basketball Camp at the Memphis Athletic Ministries Gym.

Parsons has been home in Los Angeles for the past six months rehabbing his surgically repaired knee.

Parsons says the rehab part of his recovery is done--he's back to basketball activity.

"It's just great." Parsons said. "Because this is the first real offseason I've had to do my rehab, work on my game and work on my handle, work on my post game, and continue to work on my reps and jump shots and just continue to get stronger and better and I feel unbelievable."

Parsons was the Grizzlies big free agent acquisition last season, but knee injuries severely curtailed his productivity.

