Gas station roof collapses during fire

A gas station went up in flames Thursday morning.

The fire started at Marathon gas station at the corner of Airways Boulevard and East Holmes Road.

Click here for more pictures of the fire.

The fire began in and was contained to the building itself—not the pumps.

Memphis Fire Department rushed to the building at 4:30 a.m. and closed off streets in the area while they worked to extinguish the blaze.

The roof of the building collapsed due to the flames.

Doris Collins called 911 when she saw the smoke.

“I got up at 4 o’clock…I always get up early in the morning and I come outside. And when I came outside, I saw a lot of black smoke, so around 4:15 I called the fire department,” Collins said. “They didn’t get here until about 4:30, but they were already working a fire down here on Holmes Road.”

Collins said she is glad that no one was hurt, and believes the fire may have started in the kitchen, where she saw much of the smoke coming from.

“At first, it was thick, black smoke. And then the flames started after that,” Collins said. “So I was just hoping that nothing explodes, and none of the fire department—none of the guys get hurt. But they were on the job, and they finally got it out.”

Collins goes to the store frequently, but admits she will likely have to find a new convenience store now.

“All they’ll be able to do with that store is just bulldoze it down,” she said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no injuries.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.