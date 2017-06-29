2 stabbed at Raiford's - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 stabbed at Raiford's

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating a double stabbing in downtown Memphis.

MPD said two people were stabbed at Raiford’s Disco, near Madison Avenue and Second Street, around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Both victims are expected to be OK.

It’s unclear what led up to the violence or if there have been any arrests.

