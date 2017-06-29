2 stabbed at Raiford's

A gas station reportedly caught fire Thursday morning.More >>
Memphis police are searching for a man with an infant who robbed a woman at gunpoint.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a double stabbing in downtown Memphis.More >>
A gas explosion damaged a dorm on Murray State University's campus located in Murray, Kentucky.More >>
A man wanted in a home invasion in Southaven has been arrested, after police shot out his back tire so he could not escape.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.More >>
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Officials are expected to release more information on Thursday morning, June 29 on a dorm explosion at Murray State University that left one university employee injured.More >>
Meet the beautiful couple behind this viral photo, Lucinda Myers and Murphy Wilson. In just two days, it accumulated 33,000 likes on Instagram.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
